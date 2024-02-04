Egypt fires Rui Vitória after disappointing Africa Cup campaign costs another coach his job

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Egypt has fired Portuguese coach Rui Vitória and his backroom staff following the team’s disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Egyptian Football Association thanked Vitória and his assistants after its directors met earlier to discuss the team’s performance. Seven-time champion Egypt failed to win a game in the 34th edition of the tournament and was knocked out by Congo in a dramatic penalty shootout in the round of 16. The Egyptian federation says it was appointing former Egypt and Al Ahly defender Mohamed Youssef as interim coach until a foreign replacement is found.

