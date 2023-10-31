Egypt-born “Slim” Shady El Nahas claims Canada’s only judo gold so far at the Pan American Games

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Shady El Nahas, a 25-year-old Egypt-born Canadian heavyweight judoka, captured the only judo gold medal for Canada so far at the Pan American Games. Tuesday will be the final day of judo competitions in Chile. He defeated home crowd favorite Thomas Briceño. El Nahas, who arrived in Chile saying he was injured after taking a bronze medal at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam last week, won by a match-ending ippon. The Canadian finished fifth at the Tokyo Olympics and looks ready for more next year in Paris.

