Egor Eroshenko becomes first Russian to play on PGA Tour and makes the cut in Bermuda

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Egor Eroshenko has made it a memorable two weeks for Russian golfers. He’s the first player from Russia to play on the PGA Tour. And on Friday in the Bermuda Championship, he shot 67 to become the first Russian to make the cut. This comes five days after his girlfriend was runner-up on the LPGA Tour. Nataliya Guseva has made history of her own as the first Russian with an LPGA card. She was runner-up in the Lotte Championship. She made a deal with her boyfriend that if Eroshenko made it through Monday qualifying, she would join him in Bermuda.

