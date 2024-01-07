Egharevba leads balanced Oklahoma State women past No. 23 TCU, without Prince, 67-59

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Freshman Praise Egharevba came off the bench to score 14 points and Oklahoma State defeated No. 23 TCU 67-59 as the Horned Frogs have to learn to play without leading scorer Sedona Prince. Prince was averaging 21.2 points but she suffered a hand injury in a loss to No. 6 Baylor on Wednesday. TCU, whose last lead was 4-3, was within 50-48 on a 3-point play by DaiJa Turner early in the fourth quarter. But that was the last field goal the Horned Frogs made, finishing 1 for 14, including 0 for 10 from 3-point range. They did make 12 of 13 free throw. Stailee Heard had six points in a 7-0 run for the Cowgirls that stretched the lead back to 62-51 with 3:17 to play. Madison Connor had 20 points and Jaden Owens 19 for the Horned Frogs

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.