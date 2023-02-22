Egg diet ‘reasonable’ to explain boxer’s failed doping test

LONDON (AP) — The WBC has cleared British boxer Conor Benn of intentional doping. It says Benn’s “highly elevated consumption of eggs” is a “reasonable explanation for the adverse finding.” Benn’s catchweight bout with Chris Eubank Jr. scheduled for last October had been canceled after Benn’s urine test showed trace amounts of fertility drug Clomiphene, a banned substance that boosts testosterone levels while burning fat. The WBC says it will reinstate the 26-year-old Benn in its rankings. The sanctioning body says there’s “no conclusive evidence that Mr. Benn engaged in intentional or knowing ingestion of Clomiphene.” However British boxing authorities and UK Anti-Doping are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.