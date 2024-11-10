Eget throws for 395 yards, Harvey has pick-6 to help SJSU beat Oregon State 24-13

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Walker Eget had 395 yards passing, including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Nick Nash, who finished with six receptions for 161 yards and San Jose State beat Oregon State 24-13 to become bowl eligible. DJ Harvey returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown to give San Jose State the lead for good at 17-13 with 11:02 to play. Oregon State failed to convert a fourth-and-4 from its own 46 and six plays later Floyd Chalk scored on an 11-yard run to cap the scoring with 6:22 remaining. Ben Gulbranson was 24-of-37 passing for 292 yards with two interceptions for Oregon State. Anthony Hankerson had 30 carries for 121 yards and a TD.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.