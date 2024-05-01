Efficient Real Madrid making an art form of scoring when least expected

MUNICH (AP) — Real Madrid has made an art form of striking when least expected. Bayern Munich was so dominant in the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday that it seemed only a matter of time before it scored. But Madrid pounced instead. Vinícius Júnior ran onto a brilliant Toni Kroos pass and fired the visitors ahead in the 24th minute with their first chance. Madrid’s knack for scoring goals out of nothing is a trait that plays on rivals’ minds as Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka acknowledged after the semifinal ended 2-2. Goretzka says “There wasn’t the feeling that something dangerous could happen but that’s the quality of Real and you need to be ready for it all the time.”

