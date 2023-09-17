Efficient Arsenal overcomes Everton with Trossard goal. Chelsea misfires in 0-0 draw at Bournemouth

It was not pretty or exciting in the English Premier League on Sunday. But Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Everton was still the kind of game that Premier League title challenges can be built on. A classy 69th-minute shot by substitute Leandro Trossard sealed the three points and lifted the level of quality against a limited Everton team. A third straight 1-0 loss for Everton at Goodison Park this season suggested its prospective new American owners would be taking on a rather distressed asset on the field. Arsenal was the only team in action to score. Chelsea misfired in a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

