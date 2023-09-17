Efficient Arsenal overcomes Everton with Trossard goal. Chelsea misfires in 0-0 draw at Bournemouth

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

It was not pretty or exciting in the English Premier League on Sunday. But Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Everton was still the kind of game that Premier League title challenges can be built on. A classy 69th-minute shot by substitute Leandro Trossard sealed the three points and lifted the level of quality against a limited Everton team. A third straight 1-0 loss for Everton at Goodison Park this season suggested its prospective new American owners would be taking on a rather distressed asset on the field. Arsenal was the only team in action to score. Chelsea misfired in a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

