Eetu Luostarinen is healthy this Stanley Cup Final. That’s a big deal for the Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A broken leg knocked Eetu Luostarinen out of the Stanley Cup Final last year. The Florida Panthers lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s healthy this time around, and that’s a big deal as Florida tries to win a championship for the first time in franchise history. Luostarinen made several noticeable defensive plays in a shutout of the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 and sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final seconds. On the other side, Oilers winger Evander Kane is playing through an injury and that’s hampering their efforts.

