Eeles, Born power Coastal Carolina past Rider, 13-5 in Conway Regional

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Payton Eeles and Chad Born combined to drive in nine runs and Jack Billings did not allow a run over the first six innings as Coastal Carolina avenged a first-round loss by posting a 13-5 win over Rider in an elimination game at the Conway Regional. Rider upset the top-ranked Chanticleers 11-10 Friday night, but the Broncs lost a 2-1 decision to Duke Saturday to find themselves in the loser-out rematch. Coastal Carolina takes on Duke later Sunday and must beat the Blue Devils twice to claim a berth in the super regionals; Duke needs one win to advance.

