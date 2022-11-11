Edwin Díaz’s $102M from Mets not fully paid until 2042

NEW YORK (AP) — Edwin Díaz’s $102 million, five-year contract with the New York Mets includes $26.5 million in deferred payments payable through 2042 and also has a club option that could make it worth $118.25 million over six seasons. Díaz’s deal includes a $12 million signing bonus and salaries of $17.25 million in both 2023 and 2024, and $17.5 million in 2025. Díaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 35 chances this year, making his second All-Star team. He had 118 strikeouts in 62 innings over 61 appearances as New York won 101 games.

