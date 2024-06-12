Edwin Díaz will return to closer role with Mets when he comes off injured list Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — Edwin Díaz will go right back into the closer role with the New York Mets when he returns from the injured list Thursday. The struggling reliever has been sidelined since May 29 with a right shoulder impingement. Before going on the IL, he blew three straight save chances and four out of five — and that didn’t even include a May 18 meltdown in Miami when he squandered a four-run lead in the ninth inning but wasn’t charged with a blown save. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says Díaz has regained his confidence and feels good both physically and mentally, so the team is comfortable with him.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.