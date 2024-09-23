Edwin Díaz dominant closer again for Mets, 18 months after freak injury

Edwin Díaz got his second career six-out save to preserve the New York Mets’ 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Díaz stranded Trea Turner at third when Alec Bohm grounded out in the eighth and Bryson Stott at third when Kody Clemens struck out in the ninth. Ever since he tore up a knee during a postgame celebration of a Puerto Rico win at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, the New York Mets closer had been coddled. He missed an entire season and had to rebuild his skill and stamina.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.