Edwards, Watkins lead No. 3 South Carolina to its 63rd straight home win, 78-62 over South Florida

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) tips an offensive rebound to herself over South Florida guard Carla Brito (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Artie Walker Jr.]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 15 points while Ashlyn Watkins had 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as No. 3 South Carolina opened a big lead early and cruised to its 63rd straight win at home with a 78-62 victory over South Florida. The Gamecocks (10-1) started with an 18-4 burst as Bree Hall and Te-Hina Paopao made two 3s apiece and the Bulls (5-6) could not dig themselves out of the hole. Edwards is a 6-foot-3 freshman who had her career high to lead the team.

