Edwards, UConn top Villanova to win another Big East title

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 7 UConn to a 67-56 win over 10th-ranked Villanova in the Big East Tournament title game. Dorka Juhasz added 16 and Lou Lopez Senechal had 14 for the top-seeded Huskies (29-5), who earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. UConn (29-5) has now won 21 Big East Tournament crowns, including the last three since re-entering the conference in 2020. Maddy Siegrist led the Wildcats (28-6), who moved up to 10th in the AP poll Monday for the school’s best ranking ever, with 22 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.