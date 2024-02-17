Edwards trying to make the Cubs again after helping the team win the 2016 World Series

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Carl Edwards Jr. is trying to make the Chicago Cubs’ roster again after he broke into the majors with the team in 2015. The wiry reliever agreed to a minor league deal with Chicago last month that included an invitation to big league camp for spring training. The 32-year-old Edwards had a 3.30 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings over 192 appearances in his first stint with the Cubs. The biggest highlight was helping the franchise win the World Series in 2016 for the first time in 108 years. Edwards says it feels amazing to be back with the Cubs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.