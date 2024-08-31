Edwards throws for 311 yards and two touchdowns in Maryland’s 50-7 rout of UConn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Billy Edwards Jr. threw two touchdown passes to Tai Felton, and Maryland’s defense was as good as advertised in a 50-7 victory over UConn. The big question facing the Terrapins this season is how they’ll do without Taulia Tagovailoa, who brought them some rare stability at quarterback for the last four years. Edwards, who guided Maryland to a win over Auburn in the Music City Bowl last season, started the game and completed his first seven passes. He went 20 of 27 for 311 yards and two TDs. The Huskies had two defensive backs ejected for targeting, Jordan Wright in the second quarter and Rante Jones in the fourth.

