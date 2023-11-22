Edwards scores 24 and No. 22 James Madison beats Southern Illinois to spoil Johnson’s career night

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Terrence Edwards scored 24 points, T.J. Bickerstaff added 19 points and No. 22 James Madison beat Southern Illinois 82-76 in the Cancun Challenge to spoil Xavier Johnson’s career-high 38-point performance. James Madison, which collected a program-record 217 points in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday, will take on either Fresno State or New Mexico State in the championship game on Wednesday. Edwards made a long jumper from the top of the key with 35.2 seconds left for a 79-74 lead. Johnson was short on a 3-pointer at the other end and Bickerstaff was fouled before making two free throws to make it 81-74. Julien Wooden and Noah Freidel each had 10 points for James Madison. Edwards was 9 of 12 from the field and Bickerstaff was 8 of 12.

