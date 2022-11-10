Edwards scores 21, James Madison downs Hampton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Terrence Edwards’ 21 points helped James Madison defeat Hampton 106-58 on Wednesday night.

Edwards also contributed 11 rebounds and five assists for the Dukes (2-0). Takal Molson scored 20 points and added nine rebounds. Vado Morse was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Marquis Godwin finished with 12 points for the Pirates (0-1). Amir Nesbitt added 11 points and Russell Dean 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.