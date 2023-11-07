Edwards scores 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting, No. 19 Baylor women beat Southern 85-53

WACO, Texas (AP) — Dre’una Edwards scored 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting and No. 19 Baylor pulled away in the second half to beat Southern 85-53 in the season opener for both teams. Jada Walker scored 15 points, Sarah Andrews had 14 with seven assists and Madison Bartley added 12 points. Walker and Andrews each hit three of Baylor’s eight 3-pointers. Baylor scored nine of the first 12 second-half points to push its lead into double figures for good and used a 14-0 run to make it 60-34 late in the third quarter. Soniyah Reed led Southern with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting and Taylor Williams added 11 points. Baylor shot 53% from the field, outscored the Jaguars 15-3 from the free-throw line and scored 24 points off 14 Southern turnovers.

