Edwards scores 20, No. 24 Baylor women turn back Kansas 69-61

WACO, Texas (AP) — Dre’una Edwards scored 20 points and No. 24 Baylor defeated Kansas 69-61 reaching 20 wins for the 24th-straight season. The Bears had a 65-50 lead when Edwards scored inside with 4:43 to play before the Jayhawks put together an 11-2 run, pulling within 67-61 on a Zakiyah Franklin 3-pointer. But Jada Walker made two free throws with 32.9 seconds remaining to wrap to it up. Freshman S’Mya Nichols was 10 of 10 from the foul line and matched her career high with 23 points for the Jayhawks, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

