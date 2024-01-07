Edwards scores 18, No. 12 UConn women roll past Georgetown 83-55

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting and shorthanded Connecticut defeated Georgetown 83-55. After leading 47-35 at halftime, the Huskies dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Hoyas 21-8. The Huskies kept it rolling into the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of the first 13 points to go up 79-45. The Huskies were playing their first full game without fifth-year forward Aubrey Griffin, who suffered a left knee injury late in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game at Creighton. Ashlynn Shade had 16 points, Paige Bueckers 15, Nika Muhl 14 and KK Arnold 12 for the Huskies. Graceann Bennett had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Georgetown.

