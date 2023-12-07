Edwards scores 18, adds 11 boards, No. 17 UConn women use fast start to sink Ball State 80-63

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and a 37-point first quarter propelled No. 17 Connecticut to a 90-63 win over Ball State. Freshman Ashlynn Shade added 17 points, a career best, for the Huskies and Paige Bueckers scored 15. Madelyn Bischoff had 12 points to lead the Cardinals. The Huskies made 13 pf 17 shots in the first quarter, racing to a 37-21 lead. A 20-5 run stretched a 15-12 lead to 35-17 late in the period. Ball State got within 11 four minutes into the second quarter but didn’t score again as the Huskies reeled off the last 11 points to lead 52-30 at the break. UConn ended the half shooting 62% and made 12 of 14 free throws. Ball State, outrebounded by 10, made just one free throw and shot 36% (12 of 33).

