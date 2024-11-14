Edwards scores 14 of his 18 in the second half, Vanderbilt secures 18 steals in 85-69 win over Cal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Edwards scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, Devin McGlockton added 16 points and Vanderbilt secured 18 steals in an 85-69 victory over California. Vanderbilt (3-0) scored 80-plus points for the third time this season — after doing so only twice last season. The Commodores are 3-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Grant Huffman and AJ Hoggard each made four steals as the Commodores’ total of 18 marks their most in a game since 1998 and is just two off a program record set in 1994.

