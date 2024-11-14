Edwards scores 14 of his 18 in the second half, Vanderbilt secures 18 steals in 85-69 win over Cal

By The Associated Press
Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner (3) dunks the ball over California guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Edwards scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, Devin McGlockton added 16 points and Vanderbilt secured 18 steals in an 85-69 victory over California. Vanderbilt (3-0) scored 80-plus points for the third time this season — after doing so only twice last season. The Commodores are 3-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Grant Huffman and AJ Hoggard each made four steals as the Commodores’ total of 18 marks their most in a game since 1998 and is just two off a program record set in 1994.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.