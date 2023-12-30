Edwards runs, throws for a TD as Maryland routs Auburn 31-13 at Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Billy Edwards Jr. ran for a touchdown and threw for a score as Maryland routed Auburn 31-13 Saturday at the Music City Bowl and the Terrapins won a program-record third straight bowl. Maryland hadn’t even played three consecutive bowls since 2006-08. Coach Michael Locksley added this victory to wins over Virginia Tech at the Pinstripe Bowl and last year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina State. This game essentially was over before the end of the first quarter, even with Big Ten passing leader Taulia Tagovailoa opting out for the NFL draft. Auburn ended coach Hugh Freeze’s first season back in the SEC losing three straight.

