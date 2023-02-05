Edwards leads Syracuse to 77-68 victory over Boston College

BOSTON (AP) — Jesse Edwards scored a career-high 27 points and Syracuse pulled away late to beat Boston College 77-68. Edwards made 12 of 15 shots from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Orange (14-10, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game skid. Edwards added seven rebounds and blocked four shots. Joseph Girard III sank all nine of his free throws and scored 18, adding six rebounds and four assists. Judah Mintz pitched in with 15 points and five assists. Quinten Post finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists to pace the Eagles (11-13, 5-9). Jaeden Zackery had 14 points and five assists before fouling out. Makai Ashton-Langford contributed 11 points, six boards, five assists and two blocks.

