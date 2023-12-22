Edwards hits milestone, No. 20 James Madison stays unbeaten with 89-75 win over Morgan State

BALTIMORE (AP) — Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 29 points to surpass 1,000 for his career, and No. 20 James Madison will enter conference play undefeated after a 89-75 victory over Morgan State. The Dukes are 12-0. They’re one of three Division I men’s teams that have yet to lose, along with No. 3 Houston and No. 25 Mississippi. Will Thomas scored 20 points for Morgan State. The Bears hung tough with leading scorer Wynston Tabbs injured.

