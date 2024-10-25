Edwards hits late free throws to lift the Timberwolves past the Kings, 117-115

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Edwards hit a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining and the Timberwolves spoiled Sacramento’s opener by beating the Kings 117-115 on Thursday night.

Edwards got fouled by Domantas Sabonis on a drive with the game tied and calmly hit the free throws to give him 32 points.

Keegan Murray’s 3-point attempt rimmed out at the buzzer for the Kings.

Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 33 points in his second game after being acquired in a trade from New York this month.

Demar DeRozan scored 26 points to lead the Kings in his debut for Sacramento after being acquired this summer in a sign-and-trade from Chicago. Sabonis added 24 points and Murray had 23.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: Minnesota came out of its season-opening trip to California with a split after rebounding from a loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night. Randle looked much more assertive in his second game after taking only 10 shots in the opener.

Kings: Sacramento has lost its last six season openers played at home with the last win coming in 2013 against Denver.

Key moment

Edwards and Naz Reid hit back-to-back 3-pointers that started an 11-0 run for Minnesota that turned a five-point deficit into a 105-99 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Key stat

After going 13 for 41 from 3 in the opener, Minnesota shot 20 for 50 from long range against Sacramento. The 91 attempted 3s are the most ever for the Timberwolves in the first two games of a season.

Up next

The Timberwolves play their home opener on Saturday night against Toronto, while the Kings travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Saturday.

