Edwards helps West Virginia hold off Drexel 66-60

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jesse Edwards scored 16 points to help West Virginia hold off Drexel 66-60. Edwards made 7 of 10 shots and grabbed five rebounds for the Mountaineers (4-5). Quinn Slazinski finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Seth Wilson came off the bench to score 11 points with five assists. Justin Moore scored 20 to lead the Dragons (5-5). Moore sank 9 of 18 shots with two 3-pointers and had four rebounds, four assists and three steals. He also had six of Drexel’s 17 turnovers. The miscues led to 22 points for West Virginia

