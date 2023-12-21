Edwards has big day in homecoming, freshmen stand out as No. 17 UConn women romp past Toronto team

TORONTO (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in her homecoming, leading No. 17 UConn to a 111-34 win over Toronto Metropolitan. Behind Edwards, who was two shy of her career high while shooting 9 of 13 from the field plus 8 of 9 at the foul line, the Huskies were never challenged. Edwards, who is from nearby Kingston, Ontario, had 10 points in the first quarter. Ashlynn Shade had 13 in the first 10 minutes when the Huskies bolted to a 39-5 lead. Catrina Garvey scored 10 for the Bold. The NCAA sanctioned the game and will recognize the statistics, but the game will not be calculated in the Huskies’ NET rankings for postseason considerations. Pittsburgh was supposed to be the opponent but backed out of the game after a coaching change last spring.

