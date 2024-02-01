Edwards has 22 points, Bueckers 21 and No. 11 UConn gets hot, pulls away from Villanova 81-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 22 points, Paige Bueckers added 21 and No. 11 UConn used a red-hot second half to race past Villanova 81-60. The Huskies made 20 of 28 shots in the second half (71%) and held the Wildcats to 10 of 30 to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 21-point blowout. They had a 16-14 edge in points in the paint at the break and finished with a 44-22 advantage. Lucy Olsen had 15 points to lead Villanova. Edwards made two free throws with nine seconds left in the second quarter for a 37-36 halftime lead. Olsen converted a three-point play to open the second half to put the Wildcats on top and Jones hit a jumper that made it 43-42 for the Wildcats. Then the Huskies reeled off 10 straight points to take the lead for good.

