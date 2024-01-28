Edwards, Fontleroy lead No. 13 Baylor women past Oklahoma State 72-60

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Dre’Una Edwards had 16 points, Bella Fontleroy came off the bench to score 15 and No. 13 Baylor overcame a slow start to beat Oklahoma State 72-60. Edwards made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers for the Bears (16-3, 5-3 Big 12 Conference). She added six rebounds. Fontleroy made 4 of 7 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of her free throws, adding eight boards. Hannah Gusters and Anna Gret Asi both scored 16 to lead the Cowgirls (11-9, 4-5).

