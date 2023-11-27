Edwards’ double-double leads West Virginia past Bellarmine 62-58

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Jesse Edwards had his third double-double in six games, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to help West Virginia hold off Bellarmine late, 62-58. The Mountaineers (3-3) bounced back from a pair of losses at the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament, falling to SMU and dropping a 56-54 decision to No. 24 Virginia.

