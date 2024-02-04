Edwards, Bueckers power No. 11 UConn women to 78-63 victory against St. John’s

By The Associated Press
St. John's guard Unique Drake (1) looks for an outlet while guarded by UConn guards Ashlynn Shade (12) and Nika Muhl, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Cloe Poisson/Hartford Courant via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Cloe Poisson]

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored a career-high 33 points, Paige Bueckers added 26 and No. 11 UConn defeated St. John’s 78-63. Edwards and Bueckers combined to score the first 17 of Connecticut’s 18 points in the fourth quarter. The string was broken by a free throw from KK Arnold with 96 seconds remaining. Unique Drake and Jillian Archer opened the fourth quarter with layups and St. John’s trailed 60-53 with 9 minutes remaining. Bueckers responded with a personal 7-0 run for a 67-53 lead with 6 1/2 minutes to go. Edwards and Bueckers split the next eight points for UConn and the Huskies were up by 16 with 2 minutes remaining. Ber’Nyah Mayo led St. John’s with 16 points.

