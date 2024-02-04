Edwards, Bueckers power No. 11 UConn women to 78-63 victory against St. John’s

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored a career-high 33 points, Paige Bueckers added 26 and No. 11 UConn defeated St. John’s 78-63. Edwards and Bueckers combined to score the first 17 of Connecticut’s 18 points in the fourth quarter. The string was broken by a free throw from KK Arnold with 96 seconds remaining. Unique Drake and Jillian Archer opened the fourth quarter with layups and St. John’s trailed 60-53 with 9 minutes remaining. Bueckers responded with a personal 7-0 run for a 67-53 lead with 6 1/2 minutes to go. Edwards and Bueckers split the next eight points for UConn and the Huskies were up by 16 with 2 minutes remaining. Ber’Nyah Mayo led St. John’s with 16 points.

