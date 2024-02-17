Edwards, Bueckers lead No. 15 UConn women over Georgetown 85-44

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards finished with 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, Paige Bueckers scored 21 and No. 15 Connecticut breezed to an 85-44 victory over Georgetown. Edwards made 11 of 16 shots and 4 of 5 free throws for the Huskies (22-5, 14-0 Big East Conference), who upped their win streak against the Hoyas (16-10, 6-9) to 38 in a series they lead 54-6. Edwards posted her fifth straight double-double and 13th of the season. Bueckers sank three 3-pointers and handed out eight assists. Freshman reserve Ice Brady scored 10 on 5-for-5 shooting, adding five rebounds. Victoria Rivera made four 3-pointers and scored 16 to pace Georgetown.

