Edwards, Bickerstaff help No. 24 James Madison rally past Radford in first game as ranked team

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Terrence Edwards scored 21 points, TJ Bickerstaff had 20, and No. 24 James Madison rallied past Radford 76-73 in a Cancun Challenge campus game. The Dukes survived their first game as a ranked team thanks to their defense in the closing minutes. DaQuan Smith put Radford ahead 73-70 on a jumper with 3:35 left, but the Highlanders didn’t score again. Bickerstaff put JMU ahead to stay when he took a hard foul and made two free throws with 1:22 remaining. Smith finished with 20 points for the Highlanders.

