Edwards becomes first Black player to score for U.S. women’s hockey, Carpenter adds 3 goals in win

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Laila Edwards became the first Black player to score for the United States women’s hockey team with two goals, Alex Carpenter scored three times and the Americans routed Czechia 6-0 at the Women’s World Championship. Edwards and Carpenter each scored 59 seconds apart to make it 3-0 with 2:31 left in the second period. When Carpenter scored her third goal for a 6-0 lead, Czechia had just nine shots at the halfway point of the third. Klára Peslarová faced 48 shots on goal. Carpenter opened the scoring just seven minutes into the game after finding her own rebound out front and finishing with a backhand. Edwards added a shorthanded goal early in the third for a 4-0 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.