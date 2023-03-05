Edwards’ 20-20 leads Syracuse past Wake Forest 70-63

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jesse Edwards celebrated his Senior Night with a 20-20 double-double and Syracuse defeated Wake Forest 72-63. Edwards had 27 points and 20 rebounds for the Orange. His stat line also included five steals and two blocks. Wake Forest senior Tyree Appleby had 21 points and eight assists to become the first player in ACC history to lead the conference in both categories. A personal 8-0 run by Edwards turned an eight-point Syracuse lead into a 16-point blowout at the midway point of the second half. The Demon Deacons knocked nine points off their deficit and trailed 70-63 with 48 seconds remaining before Judah Mintz added two free throws for Syracuse to cap the scoring.

