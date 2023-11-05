Eduardo Rodriguez opts out of last 3 years and $49 million of contract with Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodriguez opted out of the last three seasons and $49 million of his contract with the Detroit Tigers to become a free agent. Gene Mato confirmed his client’s decision. The right-hander was 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA last season. The 30-year-old Venezuelan is 82-53 with a 4.03 ERA over his career, which includes six years with the Boston Red Sox and two in Detroit. Sensing Rodriguez would make this move, the Tigers tried to trade him last season. Rodriguez used his no-trade clause to block a deal that would have sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.