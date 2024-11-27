Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid’s match against Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was injured and substituted off in the second half of his team’s Champions League match with Liverpool. The France international pulled up sharply as he chased the ball and fell to ground. He was briefly treated by Madrid’s medical staff before leaving in the 57th minute at Anfield. Camavinga was able to walk off the field but limped as he made his way to the locker room. The 22-year-old Camavinga sustained knee injuries last season that ruled him out for long periods of the campaign. It was not immediately clear what his latest injury was.

