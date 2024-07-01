Eduard Bello leads 2nd-half charge in Venezuela’s 3-0 victory over Jamaica in Copa America

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eduard Bello opened the scoring in the 49th minute and Venezuela completed Group B play with a perfect record, beating Jamaica 3-0 on Sunday night in Copa America. Venezuela (3-0-0) played without coach Fernando Batista after he was handed a one-match suspension by CONMEBOL for his team’s late arrival to the field in the victory over Mexico. By winning Group B, Venezuela avoided a Thursday matchup in the quarterfinals against tournament favorite and defending champion Argentina. Instead, the Venezuelans will take on Group A runner-up Canada on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Salomón Rondón and Eric Ramírez also scored.

