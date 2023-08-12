Edouard’s second-half goal gives Crystal Palace 1-0 win over Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Odsonne Edouard’s goal early in the second half has earned Crystal Palace a 1-0 opening win at Sheffield United in the Premier League to worsen the gloom at Bramall Lane. Edouard struck from close range four minutes after the restart in a game that Palace largely dominated. Jordan Ayew found a good position on the right-hand side and sent in a tricky low cross which Edouard stabbed in from close range. Roy Hodgson’s Palace had two further goals disallowed. Sheffield United’s return to the top flight after two seasons away ended with a poor defeat to compound a negative few weeks which saw the sale of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

