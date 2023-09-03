Edouard scores 2 for Palace in 3-2 win over Wolves. Supporter gets ejected for discriminatory abuse

LONDON (AP) — Odsonne Edouard has scored twice for Crystal Palace in its 3-2 win over Wolverhampton to help his team earn a second victory in the Premier League this season. Eberechi Eze produced a sublime finish to also net for Palace in an exciting game between two sides who had scored just four goals between them in three rounds coming into the match. Wolves equalized through substitute Hwang Hee-chan and had a consolation from Matheus Cunha in its third loss so far this campaign. Wolves later said one of its players was subjected to discriminatory abuse during the game. The club reported the matter to officials and stadium authorities at Selhurst Park and a supporter was subsequently ejected from the ground. The player targeted was not named.

