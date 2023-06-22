Edoardo Molinari in 3-way tie for clubhouse lead at BMW International Open

MUNICH (AP) — Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari is in a three-way tie for the clubhouse lead after the first round of the BMW International Open was suspended for the day by the threat of lightning. The 42-year-old Italian carded a six-under 66 to end the day level with Rikuya Hoshino and Adrien Saddier. Play was suspended for the day just before 7 p.m. local time with 27 players still on the course.

