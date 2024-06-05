Edmonton’s Corey Perry gets another chance at second Stanley Cup 17 years after winning his first

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Corey Perry won his first Stanley Cup championship in his second NHL season with the Anaheim Ducks. Seventeen years later, the veteran Edmonton forward is about to play in his fourth Cup final in the last five years. He has missed a chance at a second title as a member of the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. The 39-year-old Perry is the first NHL player to play in the final with five different teams. The Oilers open this year’s final in Florida against the Panthers on Saturday night.

