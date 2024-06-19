Edmonton Oilers’ outreach to Indigenous community reaches beyond pregame land recognition video

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Before each Edmonton Oilers home game, a land recognition video narrated by Chief Willie Littlechild plays on arena video screens. The tradition that began in 2021 is now being seen all over North America with the Oilers on national television in the U.S. and Canada in the Stanley Cup Final against Florida. But the video is just the start of the NHL team’s outreach to the Indigenous community in central and northern Alberta. Littlechild says there has been significant progress in terms of inclusion over the past nine years since the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission report called on sports to build better relationships.

