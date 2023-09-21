Edmonton Oilers open camp with spotlight squarely on goalies Stuart Skinner, Jack Campbell

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers will be in the discussion of Stanley Cup favorites again this season. Their goaltending will be under scrutiny again. Stuart Skinner took over the starting job last season after Jack Campbell struggled early. Skinner was a finalist for NHL rookie of the year. Things changed in the playoffs, where Skinner struggled and Campbell was outstanding. The inconsistency cost Edmonton at shot at reaching the final. Both players are back this season.

