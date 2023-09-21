Edmonton Oilers open camp with spotlight squarely on goalies Stuart Skinner, Jack Campbell

By The Associated Press
FILE - Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner watches the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Oilers exited in the second round, and a lot of fingers were pointed at Skinner, who had just an .883 save percentage in the postseason and was pulled four times (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Derik Hamilton]

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers will be in the discussion of Stanley Cup favorites again this season. Their goaltending will be under scrutiny again. Stuart Skinner took over the starting job last season after Jack Campbell struggled early. Skinner was a finalist for NHL rookie of the year. Things changed in the playoffs, where Skinner struggled and Campbell was outstanding. The inconsistency cost Edmonton at shot at reaching the final. Both players are back this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.