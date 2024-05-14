Edmonton Oilers making goalie change. Backup Calvin Pickard will start Game 4 against the Canucks

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers will start Calvin Pickard in net for Game 4 of their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The 32-year-old journeyman netminder replaces Stuart Skinner, who was pulled in the third period of Edmonton’s 4-3 loss to Vancouver on Sunday after giving up four goals on 15 shots. Edmonton trails Vancouver 2-1 in the best-of-seven second-round playoff series.

