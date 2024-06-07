Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner’s play is the biggest uncertainty in the Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Stuart Skinner is the biggest question going into the Stanley Cup Final. The play of the Edmonton Oilers goaltender will be a determining factor in the series against the Florida Panthers. Skinner just this postseason has been at times unplayable to the point of being pulled and at others nearly unbeatable. Oilers management and coaching have now firmly put the team’s championship hopes on Skinner’s shoulders. The 25-year-old hometown product now has the chance to bring the Cup back to Canada for the first time since 1993.

