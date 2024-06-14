Edmonton Oilers’ frustration builds with 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Frustration is building for the Edmonton Oilers after playing well and again coming up short in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Their 4-3 loss in Game 3 put them down 3-0 in the series and pushed them to the brink of elimination. Connor McDavid alone put five shots on net and still has not scored in the final. A late comeback gives players and coach Kris Knoblauch confidence of avoiding being swept by Florida.

